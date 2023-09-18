Theme
This picture taken on September 20, 2020 shows a Kuwaiti national flag flying from a mast in Kuwait City. (AFP)
Kuwait’s finance ministry says cyberattack hit one of its systems

Reuters
Kuwait’s finance ministry said on Monday that one of its systems had suffered a cyberattack in the early morning but that the ministry continued to work normally.

The ministry said in a statement that protection systems and procedures had been activated and “the level of the hacking attempt is being assessed.”

The salary transfers will not be affected, the ministry added.

