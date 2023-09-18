Theme
A general view of Dubai Downtown showing world's tallest building Burj Al Khalifa, in Dubai, UAE. (File photo: Reuters)

UAE announces public holiday date for Prophet’s birthday, long weekend expected

The UAE announced that the 29th of September will be a public holiday to mark the occasion of the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources said that Federal Government employees will have Friday off, granting them a three-day weekend.

While an announcement has yet to be made for private sector employees, private and public sector holidays are often aligned.

The Prophet’s birthday, known as Mawlid al-Nabawi in Arabic, is commemorated on the third month of the Islamic calendar. The day is expected to fall on Wednesday, September 27 but the holiday will be observed two days later.

The UAE will also be celebrating two more official holidays for 2023, which are: Commemoration Day (or Martyrs Day) and National Day.

Read more about the expected dates for the UAE’s upcoming holidays here.

Ramadan only six months away, potential Eid al-Fitr date revealed: UAE astronomers

