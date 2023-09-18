UAE climate change minister champions global climate action at G77+China summit

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, the Minister of Climate Change and the Environment for the United Arab Emirates, led a high-level delegation from the UAE to the G77+China Summit held in Cuba, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Sunday.

During the summit, she engaged in significant discussions with global leaders, including Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, emphasizing the importance of climate action and the upcoming COP28, hosted by the UAE.

Themed “Current Development Challenges: The Role of Science, Technology, and Innovation,” the G77+China Summit saw the participation of António Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, alongside several other heads of state and government officials from around the world.

According to WAM, Minister Almheiri highlighted COP28 as a pivotal opportunity for the international community to refocus its collective attention on concluding the first Global Stocktake of the Paris Agreement and accelerating initiatives aimed at achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, fostering a prosperous future for humanity.

In her remarks, Almheiri stated, “The UAE believes that climate action is an opportunity to create a more equitable and sustainable world. It is an opportunity to raise living standards, create new jobs and vibrant new industries, strengthen our bond with nature, and climate-positive growth.”

She added, “We believe science, innovation and technology are the tools humanity needs to drive collective progress on climate action and help put us back on track to achieving our goal of reducing global emissions by 43% by 2030. A just, orderly, and equitable energy transition is inevitable, and essential, and the contributions of this Group are essential in representing the interests of the Global South and ensuring equitable access to the benefits of technology. Member states of the Group must continue to support each other in what is our shared endeavour.”

Key Meetings at the Summit

During the G77+China Summit, Minister Almheiri held several crucial meetings with global leaders, further strengthening diplomatic ties and addressing vital issues: