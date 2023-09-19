Abu Dhabi manufactures UAE's first CAR-T cell to treat young leukemia patient

Specialists in Abu Dhabi have successfully manufactured what they say is the UAE’s first CAR-T cells – a revolutionary blood cancer treatment in which a patient’s own cells are engineered to hunt down and wipe out their disease - to treat an 11-year-old boy with leukemia.

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) helped treat the child, Murad, who was first diagnosed with leukemia more than five years ago.

While Murad went into remission, the leukemia returned earlier this year. He underwent chemotherapy but failed to respond to treatment.

At that point, CAR-T cell therapy was the only treatment option available for him, said the ADSCCC.

The procedure involved manufacturing the cellular product (CAR-T), which relies on the use of immune cells from the patient and led to a five-week treatment plan.

CAR T-cell therapy (or chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy) is a form of immunotherapy and involves transforming T-cells into cancer-seeking agents.

A patient is connected to a machine reminiscent of dialysis equipment, which siphons a portion of their blood and isolates the T-cells. The remaining blood is then returned to the patient’s body.

Subsequently, in a laboratory setting, these T-cells undergo a sophisticated genetic makeover to become proficient hunters, specifically programmed to target and eradicate the patient’s cancer.

This transformation is accomplished through the use of an inactivated virus, facilitating the insertion of genetic instructions directing the cells to produce a specialized protein known as a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR). This CAR protein is designed to recognize a particular protein present in the patient’s cancer cells.

The T-cells are then meticulously multiplied in the lab, and are then administered to the patient via an intravenous drip.

Once introduced into the patient’s system, these specialized cells are expected to hone in on cancer cells that harbor the target protein, effectively destroying them. Promisingly, these CAR T-cells are anticipated to persist within the patient’s body as a ‘living drug’, acting as a safeguard against the resurgence of cancer.

Dr. Yendry Ventura, CEO of ADSCC, said: “Our success in creating CAR-T therapy right here in Abu Dhabi marks a momentous leap in our commitment to making a profound impact on a regional level.”

“CAR-T therapy is a remarkable advancement for fighting diseases using the body’s immune system, and there was a pressing need to make CAR T cells available in UAE.”

“This achievement not only brings hope to countless patients but also strengthens our position as pioneers in cutting-edge medical innovation, right here in the heart of the UAE.”

“With the support of UAE’s leadership and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, we aim to revolutionize perceptions of cancer treatment by pushing the limits of what can be achieved through cell therapy where genetically modified immune cells are used to precisely target tumors in individuals with specific blood cancers.”

“Bringing in such advancements, providing unparalleled care to complex cases, conducting clinical trials and research will help elevate the healthcare sector and serve the humanity tackling prevalent diseases and health problems. We’re truly thrilled to see Murad doing well.”

Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Program (ADBMT) at ADSCC, said: “ADSCC researchers, scientists and physicians have devoted the past year to prepare for the imminent launch of engineering CAR-T cell therapy.”

“This milestone demonstrates ADSCC’s unparalleled commitment to advancing medical science in the region, and is testament to the capabilities of ADSCC, the availability of cutting-edge technologies, and its top-notch expertise.”

“With Murad’s condition not responding to chemotherapy, our hematologists and scientists worked closely with Murad’s treating physicians at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) for a smooth transfer to ADSCC to receive CAR-T cell therapy, the only effective treatment for his condition. It is a proud moment for us all as we see Murad returning back to his home and family.”

CAR-T cell therapy has long been a monopoly of foreign pharmaceutical companies and has been an approved treatment in the US since 2017. Due to its difficulty and sensitivity of manufacturing, its accessibility has been limited in the region.

Murad’s father, Majid, expressed how delighted he was with the success of his son’s treatment, saying: “We were devastated when Murad was diagnosed again with leukemia after almost five years of remission.”



“Unfortunately, chemotherapy did not work with him this time. His treating oncology physicians at SKMC discussed his case with ADSCC physicians, and it was decided that the only treatment for his condition was to perform CAR-T therapy.”



“We are truly lucky that this very advanced breakthrough became available at this time when Murad needed it. The team provided us with full information on the procedure, what to expect and the steps throughout the treatment journey. I did not hesitate once.”



“Murad is our first child, thanks to Allah, he is now in good health and back home with his sister. A word of thanks is not enough to the whole team at ADSCC who helped Murad come back home. We are truly lucky to be in the UAE, which has always been our home providing us with care, safety and beyond. We wish all children good health, and for those fighting cancer, you are true heroes.”

