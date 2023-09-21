Kuwaiti PM says Iraqi ruling on maritime navigation contains ‘historical fallacies’
Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah described an Iraqi ruling on regulating navigation in the Khor Abdullah waterway between the two states as containing “historical fallacies”.
In remarks carried by state news agency KUNA, Sheikh Ahmad also called on Iraq to take “concrete, decisive and urgent measures” to address the ruling.
