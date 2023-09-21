Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Breaking News USE THIS

Kuwaiti PM says Iraqi ruling on maritime navigation contains ‘historical fallacies’

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah described an Iraqi ruling on regulating navigation in the Khor Abdullah waterway between the two states as containing “historical fallacies”.

In remarks carried by state news agency KUNA, Sheikh Ahmad also called on Iraq to take “concrete, decisive and urgent measures” to address the ruling.

Advertisement

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size