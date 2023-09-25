Houthi drone attack kills two Bahraini soldiers near Saudi-Yemen border: Statement

A Houthi drone attack on Monday killed two Bahraini soldiers along the border between Yemen and Saudi Arabia, the Bahraini military said in a statement.

The statement, carried by Bahraini state news agency BNA, said that the victims “were martyred while performing their sacred national duty to defend the southern borders of the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” as part of the Arab Coalition, which intervened in Yemen in 2015 in support of the country’s internationally recognized government against the Iran-backed Houthis.

The Houthis deployed “attack drones” against Bahraini forces positioned along Saudi Arabia’s southern border, the statement said, noting that the attack occurred “despite the cessation of military operations between the parties to the war in Yemen.”

Yemen’s internationally recognized government condemned the attack. Foreign Minister Ahmed Bin Mubarak said he spoke by phone with Bahrain’s chief diplomat, Abdullatif al-Zayani, offering his condolences and solidarity with Bahrain.

