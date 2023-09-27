Pentagon slams Houthi attack that killed Bahraini troops near Saudi Arabia

The Houthi attack that killed Bahraini troops near the Saudi border threatens the longest period of calm since the war in Yemen began, the US Pentagon said on Wednesday.



Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the US strongly condemned the attack on September 25th.

“Such unacceptable attacks threaten the longest period of calm since the war in Yemen began,” he said in a statement.

The Pentagon also offered its condolences to the people of Bahrain, “to our partners in the Bahrain Defense Force, and to the Government of Bahrain.”

A Houthi drone attack on Monday killed two Bahraini soldiers along the border between Yemen and Saudi Arabia.



A third soldier succumbed to his wounds on Wednesday after sustaining injuries in the attack.



