IRGC vessels shone laser at US attack helicopter flying in the Gulf: US military

IRGC vessels shone a laser multiple times at a US attack helicopter while it was carrying out a routine operation in international airspace over the Gulf yesterday. No injuries were reported and the helicopter was not damaged.

“Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) interacted in an unsafe and unprofessional manner with a US AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter, assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), as the aircraft was conducting routine operations in the international airspace of the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 27,” a statement from the US Fifth Fleet said.

The interaction took place at approximately 7:30 pm local time.

IRGCN vessels shone a laser multiple times at the aircraft while in flight, but no injuries were reported, and the aircraft was not damaged.

“These are not the actions of a professional maritime force. This unsafe, unprofessional, and irresponsible behavior by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy risks US and partner nation lives and needs to cease immediately,” said US Naval Forces Central Command Spokesman Cmdr. Rick Chernitzer.

But US naval forces will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows while promoting regional maritime security,” Chernitzer said.

