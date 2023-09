Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Pakistan “initialized” a free trade agreement, the GCC said on messaging platform X on Thursday.

The agreement was signed by GCC Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi and Pakistani trade minister Dr. Jawhar Ijaz.

