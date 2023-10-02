Dubai announces AED689 million project to double traffic capacity on Hessa Street

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will undertake an AED689 million overhaul project for Hessa Street to reduce traffic jams and enhance safety on one of the busiest roads in the emirate.

The Hessa Street Development Project is part of a wider directive from Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to boost road infrastructure in line with the city’s fast-paced developments, the RTA said on Sunday.

Revamping main intersections

The project will revamp the four main intersections along Hessa Street – Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street, Al Asayel Street and Al Khail Road.

The RTA plans to double the number of lanes on Hessa Street to four in each direction, over a 4.5-km stretch, and also double the road’s capacity to accommodate 8,000 vehicles per hour, helping around 640,000 people in the large residential areas in the vicinity.

The reconstruction project will also feature a 13.5-km cycling track, and two bridges for cyclists and pedestrians crossing Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Street.

Quoting the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of RTA, Mattar al-Tayer, Dubai Media Office said the Hessa Street Project “is one of the most important infrastructure development projects.”

“The project serves a number of residential and development areas, such as Al Sufouh Second, Al Barsha and Jumeirah Village Circle,” he said.

