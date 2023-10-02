UAE President MBZ in Qatar for Expo 2023

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed attended the opening of Expo 2023 in Qatar’s capital of Doha on Monday, the first international horticultural exhibition hosted in a desert climate country.

The Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported that MBZ congratulated Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for hosting the event and praised the exhibition’s “high level of organization.”

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The expo focuses on four primary themes: Modern Agriculture, Technology and Innovation, Environmental Awareness, and Sustainability.

The exhibition has pavilions and spans an area of 1.7 million square meters of green space.

The UAE Pavilion will present the theme of “Nurturing Legacy,” sharing a poetic story of the UAE’s dreamers and pioneers, “demonstrating the enduring bond between its communities and nature, as well as the UAE’s long history of impactful contributions and innovations to promote a prosperous agricultural legacy, from past, to present, to ambitious future.”

MBZ left Doha at the end of his visit as the Qatari emir bid him farewell.

Qatar News Agency reported that Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani led the farewell of “his brother HH President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”

Read more: Saudi Crown Prince, UAE leaders send condolences to Emir of Qatar