Breast Cancer Awareness Month: UAE marks Pink October with free examinations, events

The UAE will be marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month with multiple events held throughout ‘Pink October,’ including free medical examinations and consultations, walkathons, moonlight yoga, and more.

Breast cancer in females has shown the fastest increase over the past decade across the UAE, according to the Cancer Incidence in the UAE annual report. In 2020 alone, 1030 women were diagnosed with breast cancer, the National Institute of Health said.

As the most common form of cancer among women in the country, doctors warn that early diagnosis and awareness can help improve chances of survival by at least 93 percent.

Here is a list of the Pink October events held across the UAE:

The Pink Caravan

This Friends of Cancer Patients’ (FOCP) breast cancer initiative will be hosting more than 90 events across the country including free mammograms, clinical breast examinations and wellness and awareness programs.

UAE female residents above 40 years of age, who are not pregnant or breastfeeding and have not undergone a mammogram within last two years, will be offered free screenings at The Pink Caravan mobile clinics across all emirates.

For women aged 20 years and above – including those who are not UAE residents – the minivan clinic will provide walk-in clinical breast examinations.

The FOCP will also be hosting specialized awareness sessions throughout October to educate women about self-examination and how to detect early symptoms.

The Pink Caravan’s Mobile Clinic complete schedule:

October 7: Festival Plaza, Dubai, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Kite Beach from 4-10 p.m.

October 8: Mirdif City Center, Dubai, 4-10 p.m.

October 10: Al Sharee Women & Kids Park -B, Abu Dhabi, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

October 13: Majaz Waterfront, Sharjah, 4-10 p.m.

October 15: Brands For Less Shopping Center, Motor City, Dubai from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

October 19: Shangri La Hotel, Dubai from 4-6 p.m.

October 27: Global Village, Dubai from 5-10 p.m.

October 28: Al Habtoor Polo Club, Dubai from 2-6 p.m., and Global Village from 5-10 p.m.

October 30: City Walk, Dubai from 4-10 p.m.

IGNITE Pink is Punk

This year IGNITE has partnered with the Al Jalila Foundation to raise money for its breast cancer awareness initiative, ‘Pink is Punk’. The NGO will be hosting three different charity activities at the Anantra Palm Dubai Resort and the Riva Beach Club. All of the money raised will be donated to support treatment and cancer research.

Swim Run: 14th October, from 6 a.m. Participants can resgister in the swim race as individuals or in a team of two.

Pink Moonlight Yoga: 16th October, from 7 p.m. Participants will get to experience a revitalizing candlelit yoga session in the outdoor beach area at the Anantara. The class will consist of a gentle flow, incorporating breathing and meditation techniques suitable for all levels. Mats and towels will be provided.

Pink Paddle: 21st October from 6 a.m. The paddle boarding event will take place on the waters of Palm Jumeirah. Attendees will have the option to bring their own board or rent one from IGNITE water sports.

Umm Al Emarat Park

The park in Abu Dhabi will light up in pink throughout October in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

As part of the Pink October activities, the park will organize a blood donation drive in partnership with SEHA on October 19th from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. A bus will be stationed at the park’s main gate.

SEHA will host a Breast Cancer Awareness booth, offering free mammogram checkups opposite the park’s entrance from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Residents will also have the opportunity to listen stories of breast cancer survivors. A Pink October Walkathon will also take place on both these days starting from 5 p.m.

On October 27th, residents can partake in jogging with fellow fitness enthusiasts followed by a flash dance with the nursing team. There will also be a yoga session on October 28th. On both days, attendees will have the chance to stop by the promenade for a general health screening.

Liht Organics

The award-winning organic makeup brand Liht Organics will be organizing three masterclasses in October at the Dubai Hills Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Yas Mall to raise awareness on the harmful effects of cancer-causing chemicals in makeup.

Lith, in partnership with Zulekha Hospital, will also offer attendees a free breast cancer screening and free consultation with a general surgeon or oncologist.

The Liht Organic masterclass will take place on October 7, 13 and 27 at FACES in Dubai Hills Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Yas Mall respectively from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The free screenings at Zulekha Hospital will take place throughout October and November.

