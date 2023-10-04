Kuwait’s Sheikh Ahmad, brother file cases against Olympic committee over election

Kuwait’s Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah has lodged a case against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following his ban for “influencing” the election of his brother to a key Olympic post.



Sheikh Ahmad was banned from the IOC for three years in July after it found he had an “undeniable impact” on Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) elections in which his brother, Sheikh Talal Fahad al-Ahmad al-Sabah, was appointed president.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The IOC’s ethics commission said the IOC should not recognize Sheikh Talal’s appointment until a full review of the OCA elections process was carried out.



CAS confirmed both Sheikh Ahmad and Sheikh Talal had filed separate cases against the IOC at the Switzerland-based court.



Sheikh Ahmad, a former OCA president, travelled to Bangkok ahead of the OCA election in July and was in the city when it took place, which was “interpreted as interference in the election process” by the IOC’s ethics commission.



He has denied any wrongdoing.



Sheikh Talal was due to take over from India’s Randhir Singh, who was appointed acting president of the OCA in 2021 when Sheikh Ahmad stepped down after being convicted by a Swiss criminal court of forgery.



Sheikh Ahmad denied all the charges in the case and appealed the conviction. He is awaiting the outcome of the appeal.



Singh remains acting head of the OCA after being asked to remain in the role by the IOC following the election decision.



The OCA declined to comment on the CAS cases and has not responded to requests for updates on the review of its presidential election.



The OCA was created by Sheikh Ahmad’s father in 1981 and organizes the Asian Games, which are usually held every four years. The 19th edition started in Hangzhou last month and runs to October 8.

Advertisement

Read more:

Kuwait’s six-decade billion-dollar mission to help refugees, developing countries

Kuwaiti PM says Iraqi ruling on maritime navigation contains ‘historical fallacies’

Kuwait’s Sheikh Talal becomes third from al-Sabah family to head Asia Olympic council