Football star Francesco Totti surprises young cancer patients at Abu Dhabi’s SKMC

Italian football star Francesco Totti paid a heartwarming surprise visit to young cancer patients at the Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday

The former AS Roma player, who is also an ambassador for Lega Serie A, took photos with the children, handed out autographed footballs and encouraged the young patients to pursue their passion as they tearfully smiled and embraced him.

“I saw a football player that I love, Totti, and I am very happy I got to take a picture with him,” said a young boy, in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the video Totti said: “For us the joy is indescribable; gifting these children a smile, a simple hug, to ensure them that everything is going to be alright, and they are capable of achieving anything.”

“These children are playing the most important match of their lives, and we are rooting for them,” he said.

Totti’s visit followed the premiere of reality TV show ‘The Italian Dream,’ that offers a rising football star an opportunity to play in Italy’s professional football league, Lega Serie A, state news agency (WAM) reported.

The Italian dream is a collaboration between PureHealth, STARZPLAY, Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Lega Serie A to inspire emerging players across the MENA region to develop their football skills.

Recently the initiative was officially launched in Abu Dhabi. Totti attended the event alongside other dignitaries from the partnering organizations, including CEO of Lega Serie A Luigi De Siervo, Farhan Malik, Group CEO of PureHealth and Italy’s ambassador to the UAE, Lorenzo Fanara, accoridng to reports from WAM.

