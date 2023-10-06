Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Early detection, mammograms save lives, say experts

Doctors in the UAE have urged women over 40 to have a mammogram every two years and carry out regular self-checks as Breast Cancer Awareness Month is being observed across the globe.

Mammograms consist of an X-ray of the breasts, which doctors use to look for early signs of cancer. Yet, many women fail to get this simple screening done, say doctors, who say many also fail to carry out self-examinations to look for signs of irregularities.

Early detection holds key

If detected early, an estimated 98 percent of women can survive this life-threatening disease, experts say.

Consultant in medical oncology at NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi, Dr Rajitha Lokadasan, told Al Arabiya English that breast cancer is the new ongoing epidemic that affects one in eight women in a lifetime.

“More than 1.5 million women are getting newly diagnosed with breast cancer every year worldwide. Although the incidence of breast cancer is increasing, mortality is decreasing. This is due to the increased detection of early breast cancer with screening programs and better treatment modalities available,” Dr Lokadasan said.

She said it is important that women know their breasts.

“Breast awareness means being familiar with the normal look and feel of your breast and understanding the normal changes your breasts undergo with time and advancing age,” explained the doctor. “It is important to know your breasts well to identify early change. Always make sure to not only examine the breasts but also the armpits and up to the collar bone.”

Looking for ‘red flags’

She said women should look out for ‘red flags,’ such as a new lump in their breast or armpit, any new change in size or shape of the breast, dimpling of the skin over the breast, redness or flaking of the skin in and around the nipples, inverted or sunken nipples, discharge from nipples.

“All these findings need not necessarily be cancer, but always meet your doctor without delay,” she advised.

Screening of breast cancer is most effectively done using mammograms, the doctor added.

“It helps in the early detection of breast cancer even before any signs or symptoms of the disease are manifest. Women above 40 should undergo mammograms once in two years and a clinical breast examination once a year. Regular screening has reduced the number of women who die from this disease by 30 percent,” Dr Lokadasan said.

However, certain females are at higher risk as compared to the normal population, especially those with their first-degree relatives (mother, sister, or daughter) diagnosed with breast or ovarian cancer. They should carry out more frequent screening programs.

The doctor said early identification of the disease assures effective treatment, longer survival and a better quality of life.

Advances in medicine

“Being diagnosed with breast cancer today is entirely different from what it was about three decades ago,” she said. “Before the 1970s, the only option for a woman diagnosed with breast cancer was to undergo a radical mastectomy, where the whole breast along with the nipple, lymph nodes in the armpit and chest wall muscles used to be removed,” she said.

“However, over the last 20 years, surgery for breast cancer has become more and more conservative with breast reshaping and reconstruction. Moreover, the treatment of each patient is tailored such that maximum benefit is offered at minimal toxicity.”

Dr Lokadasan further said: “Breast cancer survivors have courageously and passionately fought and conquered the disease. They face a number of physical and psychological challenges while returning to normal life and attaining a new balance. Supporting them and giving them optimal care is a major challenge that the medical community is facing today.”

Breast cancer in females has shown the fastest increase over the past decade across the UAE, according to the Cancer Incidence in the UAE annual report. In 2020 alone, 1,030 women were diagnosed with the disease, the National Institute of Health said.

Self-checks ‘vital’

Specialist in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Canadian Hospital Dubai, Dr. Shanitha Fathima stressed the importance of self-checks.

“Self-breast examination or regular examination of your breast on your own is a way of being aware. It is performed every month after menstruation, though it’s not a substitute for screening. In this method, one has to assess the normal size, shape and color, palpate for any lumps, and look for any changes like puckering of skin and any discharge from the nipple. If any change is felt, you should alert your doctor for clinical examination,” Dr Fathima said.

“Clinical examination is usually done in a systematic way, first in a sitting position and then in a lying position. Both the breasts are examined for any change in size, any palpable mass or nodularities, any change over the skin, such as dimpling, puckering, and any discharge, plus an examination of both axilla to look for any lymphadenopathy,” she further explained.

The imaging modalities used for screening and evaluating suspected breast cancers are mainly mammography, breast ultrasound and MRI.

“Ultrasound is used for screening in individuals less than 40 years old,” said Dr. Fathima. “A whole breast ultrasound is helpful also in women with dense breasts to detect early-stage cancers which are mammographically occult in women with dense breasts.”

Most common cancer

October is the month dedicated to raising awareness on breast cancer, with annual campaigns to educate individuals on the significance of early detection, treatment and its effects on patients.

In 2020, female breast cancer became the most commonly diagnosed cancer type globally, as 2.26 million women were diagnosed with the disease and about 685,000 deaths. Breast cancer can occur at any age after puberty but with increasing risk in later life.

Though females are most at risk from the disease, approximately 0.5-1 percent of cases are found in men as well. The treatment for men follows the same protocol and principles of disease management as for women.

Risk factors

Several factors contribute to the likelihood of developing breast cancer, including advancing age, obesity, excessive alcohol consumption, a family background of the disease, prior exposure to radiation, reproductive factors (such as the onset of menstrual periods and age at first pregnancy), smoking, and the use of hormone therapy after menopause.

It is noteworthy that roughly half of breast cancer cases manifest in women have no discernible risk factors apart from the gender factor and being over the age of 40.

However, the World Health Organisation said most patients with breast cancer have a high likelihood of long-term survival if the disease is detected at an early stage and the patients have access to the right treatment.

Dr Lokadasan said that today, women diagnosed with breast cancer have a much higher chance of survival than what it was earlier.

Though breast cancer still affects a lot of women, it kills a fewer number now, she said.

“While much has been achieved, much more needs to be learned and that is why awareness drives play such a crucial role in mitigating the dangers of the disease. Many women still suffer a recurrence and succumb to the disease. “

“We look forward to the day when breast cancer will become completely preventable. Until such time, staying aware and alert and responding to any perceptible physiological change through appropriate medical means involving one of the most crucial areas of the human anatomy is what will help keep the fight against this debilitating disease.”

