UAE President discusses regional security with US Senator Ernst

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed met Friday with US Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa at Qasr al-Shati in Abu Dhabi to discuss ways to crystallize the strategic alliance between the two countries, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The two leaders discussed several “regional and international developments of mutual interest” along with ways in which the UAE and US could come together to “strengthen global stability, peace and prosperity for the benefit of all people.”

Making a commitment to reinforcing stability throughout the Middle East and beyond was a key part of the meeting.

Senator Ernst praised the UAE’s role in “bolstering regional and international security and stability” while expressing the keenness of US leadership to strengthen cooperation with the UAE “on all fronts,” the SPA statement added.

