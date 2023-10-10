UAE President orders $20 mln in urgent aid for Palestinians

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed orders $20 mln in urgent aid for Palestinians, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Tuesday.

“The aid, which will be channeled through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), comes as part of the UAE’s policy to provide urgent relief and assistance to vulnerable populations and those in need around the world in times of crisis,” it added.

