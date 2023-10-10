Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
The United Arab Emirates on Monday sent 20 ambulances carrying essential emergency, security and safety equipment to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah Border Crossing. (WAM)
The United Arab Emirates on Monday sent 20 ambulances carrying essential emergency, security and safety equipment to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah Border Crossing. (File photo: WAM)

UAE President orders $20 mln in urgent aid for Palestinians

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed orders $20 mln in urgent aid for Palestinians, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Tuesday.

“The aid, which will be channeled through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), comes as part of the UAE’s policy to provide urgent relief and assistance to vulnerable populations and those in need around the world in times of crisis,” it added.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Over 1,600 killed on both sides as Israel pounds Gaza with fiercest air strikes ever

At least 830 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Kremlin: Zelenskyy’s claim that Russia wants to inflame war in Middle East baseless

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size