Dubai Customs seize 300,000 pills of psychotropic drugs smuggled in cargo container

Dubai Customs have successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle over 300,000 pills of psychotropic drugs stashed in 136 cartons inside a cargo container.

The discovery was made during a customs inspection operation of a commercial shipment arriving at Jebel Ali Port from another country. Dubai Customs did not say which country.

“Siyaj”, a security control initiative under Dubai Customs’ Inspection Division, targeted the suspicious consignment. Based on analysis of the container’s route and other relevant intelligence data, the Siyaj customs control team flagged the shipment as “very high risk”.

The targeted container was tracked down as it made its way into the port and upon arrival was directed to red lane for immediate Customs inspection. Search teams screened the cargo container and found different kinds of narcotics hidden inside boxes.

The Customs Inspection Division leverages advanced technology capabilities to ensure Dubai Customs global leadership in the fight against illegal trafficking.

Marwan al-Muhairi, Senior Manager, Jebel Ali Customs Inspection Center, said: ‘Dubai Customs has reinforced efforts to combat drug smuggling, forming an impenetrable barrier against smuggling bids through Dubai’s customs checkpoints.”

“This has been attained by enhancing our customs risk management, targeting, inspection, and examination capacities to a highly progressive level, which helps us easily target and intercept high-risk shipments to ensure of our nation’s safety and security.”

Earlier this year, Dubai Customs told Al Arabiya English it has taken its fight against drug smuggling and narcotic gangs outside of its borders and across international waters – helping capture billions of dollars worth of illegal substances across the continents of Asia, Oceania and North America in 2023.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said at the time intelligence officers worked hand-in-hand with customs offices around the world – leading to a string of high-profile drug busts.

The busts includes a drug seizure worth $1.1 billion (Dh4.404 billion) in Australia, over 547 kilograms of narcotics in shipping containers from an Asian country destined for Canada, and the seizure of 700 kilograms of illegal methamphetamine powder bound for Japan.

