UAE President, Biden discuss Israel-Hamas conflict

In a phone call, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and US President Joe Biden discussed regional developments and efforts to contain the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict,“which gravely threatens regional security and stability,” Emirates News Agency reported early on Thursday.

Both sides agreed on the critical need to prioritize the welfare of civilians and open access to corridors for safe delivery of humanitarian aid.

The two leaders also discussed the need to “work to widen political prospects to achieve peace, stability, and security in the Middle East region,” WAM added.

