Qatar seeking to open humanitarian corridor so aid can reach Gaza: PM

Qatar is seeking to open a humanitarian corridor so aid can reach the Gaza Strip, Qatari Prime Minister Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Friday at a press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

He called on partners especially the United States to save civilians from the consequences of the crisis.

Blinken said he discussed with Qatar’s Prime Minister preventing any state or non-state actor from widening the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Speaking to the media alongside Prime Minister al-Thani after their meeting, Blinken also said the United States was working intensively to secure the release of hostages taken to Gaza by Hamas fighters during their rampage on Saturday.

Qatar’s Prime Minister also said that his country is committed to fulfilling an agreement with Iran and the US an $6 billion in Iranian funds parked in a Qatar bank.

The $6 billion will be used in accordance with the agreement struck with United States and Iran, he added at the press conference with Blinken.

