UAE sends medical aid to Egypt intended for Gaza: WAM

The United Arab Emirates sent a plane carrying urgent medical aid to the Egyptian city Arish to be brought into the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, Emirates News Agency said on Friday.

