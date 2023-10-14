Kuwait ‘categorically’ rejects Israel’s calls for forced displacement of Palestinians

Kuwait “categorically” rejected Israel’s calls for the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza Strip and the continued escalation and random destruction, which is a violation of international and humanitarian law, Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem al-Sabah said in a statement to Kuwaiti state news agency (KUNA) on Friday.

