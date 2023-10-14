Theme
This picture taken on September 20, 2020 shows a Kuwaiti national flag flying from a mast in Kuwait City. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Kuwait ‘categorically’ rejects Israel’s calls for forced displacement of Palestinians

Reuters
Kuwait “categorically” rejected Israel’s calls for the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza Strip and the continued escalation and random destruction, which is a violation of international and humanitarian law, Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem al-Sabah said in a statement to Kuwaiti state news agency (KUNA) on Friday.

