UAE sends urgent relief aid to earthquake-affected Afghanistan, opens mobile hospital

The UAE sent two aircraft carrying 53 tons of relief aid to help those affected by the recent earthquake in Afghanistan, Emirates News Agency reported on Saturday.

Earlier, the Joint Command Operations of the Ministry of Defense initiated a humanitarian mission in the Herat area of Afghanistan to establish a field hospital, which is equipped with medical supplies needed to conduct crucial surgeries for the injured.

“For the fifth consecutive day, the UAE humanitarian air bridge continues to provide supplies to meet the basic needs of the people of Afghanistan,” Sultan al-Shamsi, the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development, and International Organizations Affairs said.

He highlighted the UAE’s unwavering commitment, with five aircrafts having been deployed in the past five days, carrying a total of 140 tons of aid so far.

