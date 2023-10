Dubai Police on Monday denied reports suggesting that four Israeli nationals had been stabbed in Dubai.

Dubai Police “encourages all to refer to official channels for accurate information,” the Government of Dubai Media Office said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Safety and security are of paramount importance in the UAE,” the post added.

