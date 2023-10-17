Theme
Children sit in the back of an ambulance at Shifa Hospital after an Israeli air strike hit the nearby Al-Ahli Hospital, according to Gaza Health Ministry in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, October 17, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli strike on Gaza hospital, calls it ‘heinous crime’

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the “heinous crime” committed by Israel at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip, the Foreign Ministry announced in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemns in the strongest terms the heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces by bombing Al-Ahly Baptist Hospital in Gaza, which led to the death of hundreds of civilians, including children, wounded and injured,” the statement read.

“This dangerous development requires the international community to stop its double standards with relation to applying international humanitarian law when it comes to Israeli crimes,” the statement continued.

The Kingdom also slammed Israel for its continuous attacks against civilians despite multiple international appeals to stop targeting Palestinians civilians.

Riyadh called for a serious and firm stance to protect defenseless civilians.

An Israeli airstrike earlier on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip earlier in the evening left at least 500 people dead, a spokesman for the health ministry in the besieged enclave said.

Photos from al-Ahli Hospital showed fire engulfing the hospital halls, shattered glass and body parts scattered across the area.

Several hospitals in Gaza City have become refuges for hundreds of people, hoping they would be spared bombardment after Israel ordered all residents of the city and surrounding areas to evacuate to the southern Gaza Strip.

