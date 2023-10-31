UAE President meets with ministers at pre-COP28 summit

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed met with ministers and delegations participating in the pre-COP28 ministerial meetings at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The UAE president engaged in discussions on how to enable COP28 to achieve the most ambitious outcomes possible, in addition to accelerating joint efforts and cooperation to reach shared objectives, state news agency WAM reported.

More than 100 delegations and 70 ministers are attending the Abu Dhabi conference, which comes less than a month before the major climate talks which will take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30-December 12.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the UAE’s commitment to providing all resources for the upcoming conference to succeed and expressed the country's eagerness to work with the international community to enhance collective action in response to climate challenges while creating a better future for coming generations.

Participants expressed their gratitude for the UAE hosting these preliminary meetings, highlighting their importance in achieving more ambitious results and adopting a holistic approach to address climate change that considers all elements in the drive towards a more sustainable future.

The preliminary ministerial meetings serve as a preparatory platform for ministers and delegates, setting the stage for the upcoming COP28.

Speaking at an opening address during pre-COP 28 talks in the UAE capital on Monday, Dr. Sultan al-Jaber stressed the importance of the world uniting on climate action.

“We have to come through. We must unite. We must act. And we must deliver in Dubai. There are too many things dividing our world at this moment,” Al-Jaber said in the opening session. Now more than ever we need to unite on climate and deliver a clear message of hope, solidary, stability and prosperity. We need to show that the international community can deliver and send a clear signal that keeps 1.5 within reach.”

Al Jaber stressed the need for urgent action with a powerful call to parties: “The world is watching. Our nations, our communities, our families, our kids, they are all watching.”

“So, let us unite... I will also roll up my sleeves and be by your side. Together, let us show that humanity can find solidarity.”

COP28 UAE is expected to convene over 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth, and NGOs.

As mandated by the Paris Climate Agreement, COP28 UAE will deliver the first ever Global Stocktake – a comprehensive evaluation of progress against climate goals.

The UAE will lead a process for all parties to agree upon a clear roadmap to accelerate progress through a pragmatic global energy transition and a “leave no one behind” approach to inclusive climate action.

