UAE hospitals to treat one thousand Palestinian children from Gaza Strip

One thousand Palestinian children from the Gaza Strip will receive medical treatment at hospitals in the UAE, Emirates News Agency reported early on Thursday.

The children will be accompanied to the UAE by their families and will return home upon completion of their medical treatment.

The directive from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was announced in a phone call between Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Wednesday 8,805 people have been killed since the war with Israel erupted on October 7.

The death toll includes 3,648 children while 22,219 people have been wounded, a health ministry statement said.

Israel has been pounding Gaza since the surprise attack when Hamas gunmen stormed across the border and killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped more than 230 others.

