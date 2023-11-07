UAE to establish field hospital in Gaza for medical assistance

The United Arab Emirates is set to establish a field hospital in the Gaza Strip to provide medical assistance to Palestinians as part of a humanitarian operation ordered by UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

On Monday, a convoy of five aircraft departed from Abu Dhabi International Airport, loaded with medical equipment and supplies. The cargo is expected to be transported to Egypt before being forwarded to the Gaza Strip, WAM added.

According to WAM, the 150-bed field hospital will include departments for general surgery, orthopedics, pediatrics, gynecology as well as anesthesia and intensive care units for children and adults.

The facility will also include house clinics for internal medicine, dentistry, psychiatry and family medicine, along with CT imaging, a laboratory, a pharmacy and other essential medical support functions, WAM explained.

The country has previously announced it will bring approximately 1,000 Palestinian children from the Gaza Strip for medical treatment at UAE hospitals.

UAE has also announced an urgent a $20 million urgent aid package to Palestine.

