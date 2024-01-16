Greek-owned ship en route to Israel hit by missile off Yemen: Sources

Yemen’s Houthi movement targeted on Tuesday the Zografia ship that was heading to Israel with naval missiles which resulted in a “direct hit,” the group’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement.

The Malta-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier sustained material damage but no injuries after it was hit in the Red Sea near the Yemeni port of Saleef, a security firm and two Greek shipping ministry sources said.



For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The British maritime security firm Ambrey had mentioned the attack in an advisory note earlier on Tuesday. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) surveillance hub also said it had received a report of an incident about 100 nautical miles northwest of Saleef.



The Iran-aligned Houthi group has threatened to expand the range of targets of its attacks in the Red Sea - which it says are a response to Israel’s bombardment of Gaza - to include US ships in response to American and British strikes on its sites in Yemen.



The bulk carrier was observed to change course to port.



Attacks by the Houthis on ships in the area since November have affected international trade and alarmed major powers.



As well as disrupting supply chains, there are fears that the attacks could make it more difficult for policymakers to keep global inflation in check.



Read more:

US military says it seized Iranian weapons bound for Yemen’s Houthis

Japan’s biggest shipping company suspends vessel transits in Red Sea

Iran’s Khamenei praises Houthis’ Red Sea attacks, hopes they will continue