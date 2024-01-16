US military says it seized Iranian weapons bound for Yemen’s Houthis

The US Central Command said in a statement on Tuesday that it seized Iranian advanced conventional weapons bound for Yemen’s Houthis on January 11.



CENTCOM Navy forces seized the weapons from a dhow near the coast of Somalia in international waters of the Arabian Sea, according to a statement.



During the operation, which was carried out by Navy SEALs who were supported by helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, “Iranian-made ballistic missile and cruise missiles components” CENTCOM said.



The confiscated items included “propulsion, guidance, and warheads for Houthi medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBMs) and anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs), as well as air defense associated components.”



US forces sunk the dhow after it was deemed unsafe, the statement said, adding that the “disposition of the 14 dhow crewmembers is being determined in accordance with international law.”



According to a preliminary analysis, “these same weapons have been employed by the Houthis to threaten and attack” ships transiting in the Red Sea.



This marks the first seizure of “lethal, Iranian-supplied advanced conventional weapons (ACW)” to the Iran-backed militia since it launched attacks against ships in November 2023.



It’s also the first seizure of “advanced Iranian-manufactured ballistic missile and cruise missile components by the US Navy since November 2019.”



CENTCOM also said that two Navy SEALs “previously reported as lost at sea were directly involved in this operation.”



“We are conducting an exhaustive search for our missing teammates,” said General Michael Erik Kurilla, USCENTCOM Commander.



“It is clear that Iran continues shipment of advanced lethal aid to the Houthis. This is yet another example of how Iran actively sows instability throughout the region in direct violation of UN Security Resolution 2216 and international law,” Kurilla said, adding that the US will continue to work with its regional and international partners to expose these practices and eventually restore “freedom of navigation.”



