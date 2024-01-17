Ambrey says container ship approached 10 miles southwest of Yemen’s Dhubab
British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Wednesday a Malta-flagged container ship reported being approached by three skiffs and one unmanned aerial vehicle 10 miles southwest of Yemen's Dhubab.
No damage or casualties were reported, the firm added in an advisory note.
