Yemeni coastguard members loyal to the internationally-recognised government ride in a patrol boat cruising in the Red Sea off of the government-held town of Mokha in the western Taiz province, close to the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, on December 12, 2023. (Photo by Khaled Ziad / AFP)
Yemeni coastguard members loyal to the internationally-recognized government ride in a patrol boat cruising in the Red Sea off of the government-held town of Mokha in the western Taiz province, close to the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, on December 12, 2023. (AFP)

Ambrey says container ship approached 10 miles southwest of Yemen’s Dhubab

Reuters
British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Wednesday a Malta-flagged container ship reported being approached by three skiffs and one unmanned aerial vehicle 10 miles southwest of Yemen's Dhubab.

No damage or casualties were reported, the firm added in an advisory note.

