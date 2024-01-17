Theme
This picture taken on September 20, 2020 shows a Kuwaiti national flag flying from a mast in Kuwait City. (AFP)
Kuwait forms new government

Kuwait on Wednesday formed a government headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Sabah al-Salem al-Sabah, the state news agency said, the country’s first cabinet after the death of its previous ruler.

Sheikh Mohammed appointed new ministers for oil, finance and foreign affairs in the first cabinet formed under Kuwait’s new Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, which he said would carry out reforms to comply with the emir’s guidance.

“This is a heavy responsibility of a new phase of Kuwait’s history which includes challenges and aspirations, and requires further hard work and genuine accomplishment,” the prime minister said, quoted by KUNA.

The prime minister appointed Emad Mohammed al-Atiqi as oil minister, Anwar Ali al-Mudhaf as finance minister and Abdullah Ali al-Yahya as foreign minister.

Kuwait’s new Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah came to power in December after his predecessor Sheikh Nawaf died.

