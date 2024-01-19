‘Dial-a-doctor’: How healthcare in the UAE is moving out of hospitals into homes

Home-based healthcare is not a novel concept, but since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, an increasing number of patients in the UAE with both minor and severe health conditions are opting for hospital-level treatment within the confines of their homes, steering clear of traditional, brick-and-mortar care for the sake of convenience and comfort.

From elderly patients who want to be cared for around their family to young professionals requesting in-home IVF drips and new mothers wanting neonatal care away from clinical settings, experts across Dubai said the demand has never been higher for home healthcare.

Home Healthcare Director at NeoHealth in the UAE Kelly Short-McCullough told Al Arabiya English the country is home to a rapidly expanding home healthcare industry, which is anticipating a further 10 percent growth by 2030.

“The government has invested in the development of homecare services to reduce the strain on hospitals and to provide more convenient, cost-effective care for patients,” she said. “People are beginning to understand the need and convenience of home healthcare, and this was very much prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

How COVID-19 ‘changed everything’

Short-McCullough emphasized that the COVID-19 pandemic, along with subsequent global lockdowns, fundamentally altered society’s perception of healthcare. During the pandemic’s peak, billions worldwide found themselves confined to their homes, altering their work routines, interactions, and significantly, prompting a paradigm shift in healthcare.

“When the COVID-19 lockdown struck, this was not something that any of us had experienced before, and life, as we knew it, changed beyond recognition. The ability to physically ‘go’ and see a doctor was extremely challenging,” she said.

This period led to the development of solutions prioritizing patient convenience.

“We had to find new ways of doing most of our day-to-day activities, but luckily, in the world of homecare, we were ready to continue as we always had done – delivering healthcare within the comfort of one’s own home.”

The surge in chronic diseases in the region, such as diabetes and heart diseases, has further propelled the demand for home healthcare, she added. “There is also an aging population in the UAE, and this, coupled with the ability for expats to bring in their parents/grandparents here to live means that the need for homecare services will inevitably rise.”

In a country where convenience is paramount, home healthcare becomes an attractive option. “In home healthcare, you get a high-quality nursing service from highly skilled healthcare professionals, with a personalized care plan and activities tailored to your needs without leaving the comfort of your homes,” she said.

‘There is not much we can’t offer at home’

Short-McCullough highlighted the challenge of educating the public about the range of medical services that can be provided at home. “People assume that a doctor or hospital visit is required for certain conditions, when, in fact, there is not much that nurses and doctors aren’t able to offer at home. We even provide ventilation to some patients, so it can actually be quite extensive, contrary to what most people think.”

Home healthcare demands vary for different ages and demographics, she said. Young professionals tend to book home visits for IV infusions, while tourists seek online GP services, and working mothers opt for home healthcare for childcare.

“Generally, people are more comfortable within their homes, and for many, the reason for the visit could be post-operative care or care following an injury. For such patients, the convenience of a home visit is obvious,” she said. “For others, time is an issue. Busy working lives, families to manage, etc.”

Telehealth as a complement

Homecare services also play a significant role in ensuring continuity of patient care, she explained, reducing the rate of readmission to hospitals and promoting better and quicker recovery after discharge.

Telehealth complements homecare, improving the quality of life for many when used in conjunction, she noted. “Telemedicine can be very useful in terms of complementing home healthcare services. One of the most important reasons that we provide home care to those with chronic diseases is to ensure constant monitoring. With the help of digital services, we can constantly check sugar or blood levels and be ready to initiate medical measures if necessary. It also allows patients to check-in with their doctor remotely.”

As in any medical setting, Short-McCullough highlighted that Dubai Health Authority (DHA), along with other regulatory health bodies in different emirates, ensures that home healthcare services meet strict standards. “DHA regularly checks homecare facilities to ensure compliance with homecare standards. Our staff are qualified/certified medical professionals who undergo training in health and safety, manual handling, infection control, and all related aspects,” she said.

Home healthcare to ‘become the norm’

As people become more aware of the services that can be provided at home, home healthcare “will become the norm,” said Short-McCullough. According to her, ease of service and introduction of technology will change the face of the industry. “Home healthcare is now a convenient option for your healthcare needs, and there are a variety of services that can be delivered to the comfort of your space,” she said.

“If you are considering using home healthcare, look for a provider who is licensed by DHA and knows what kind of home service you require. For example, is it a 24-hour nursing care, physiotherapy services, injection services? Also, find out whether your provider of choice is able to provide these services with appropriate healthcare professionals,” she explained.

Moreover, certain medical conditions or procedures are more suitable for home-based care, she noted. “Terminally ill patients’ homecare services include palliative care. Burn wounds, pressure ulcers, post-surgical wounds, wound care/dressing are all more conducive to home-based care. Elderly care for cases such as dementia, patients with limited mobility who require assistance with ADL [activities of daily living], bedridden patients, and critically ill patients requiring professional nursing service – all fall in this category.”

The challenges

However, like any service, home healthcare comes with its set of challenges. Short-McCullough identified communication gaps between healthcare providers, families, and other involved parties as one of the hurdles. She emphasized the importance of using clear and simple terms when educating or explaining to the family, considering different communication styles and preferences specific to a culture.

Managing Director of Vital Zone Home Healthcare Center Hassan Latif echoed these sentiments when speaking to Al Arabiya English. Setting up shop in Dubai six years ago, Latif noted a shift toward home-based care.

“We did some research (at the time) and found things were moving towards home – because they want everything at home,” he said. “For many, it’s a safety point of view because you are not going to the hospital. Maybe you have some virus – (by staying at home) you cannot transfer it to someone else or pick up something else. So, this is one of the main reasons we are seeing,” Latif said.

Elderly care at home

Secondly is mental health, he said, especially for elderly patients. “About 60 percent of our patients are elderly – in their 80s to 90s,” he explained. “If you admit them to hospital, they are hooked to all these machines, they see all these wires, and they get depressed. They feel their time is setting in. They lose motivation.”

Keeping them out of this clinical setting and allowing doctors to treat them in the comfort of their homes has a “hugely” positive impact on their mental health,” he said. “You are with your own family, in your own environment. You feel protected. So, for mental health, it is very important.”

Others utilizing home healthcare are those who want to circumvent the time to get to the hospital and wait to be seen by a GP or specialist. “Even if you go to the best hospital, patients often have to wait to be seen. Many don’t want to sit in a waiting room, wasting their time.”

A high proportionate of Latif’s clientele are also often new mothers seeking neonatal care at home, rather than taking a newborn to the hospital, and people seeking elective boosts to their healthcare, such as IVF therapy to boost vitamin intake.

‘A significant shift’

Director of Home Health Services at NMC ProVita in the UAE Nader AbuYaghi told Al Arabiya English about a significant shift towards home-based care. “The healthcare sector is witnessing a significant shift toward home-based care, offering numerous advantages over traditional hospital stays for certain patient categories.” This shift is particularly noticeable for patients with chronic diseases, AbuYaghi said.

“Patients battling chronic illnesses often find solace in home healthcare. This approach allows for routine monitoring and management of conditions such as diabetes or hypertension in a stress-free environment. The significance of a familiar setting in enhancing the management of chronic conditions is well-documented in medical studies,” he said.

Post-operative recovery is another area where home healthcare is increasingly preferred, AbuYaghi said. “The role of home healthcare in post-operative care is gaining recognition. This model aids in faster patient recovery, notably reducing hospital readmission rates. Tailored rehabilitation programs in the comfort of one’s home have been shown to improve patient outcomes.”

Additionally, home healthcare provides a unique combination of medical and daily living assistance to individuals with disabilities, while palliative home care offers compassionate support for terminally ill patients, focusing on comfort and quality of life.

“Patients often experience better outcomes in the comfort of their homes, as the psychological benefits of familiar surroundings are emphasized in healthcare research,” explained AbuYaghi. “This approach allows for more personalized care schedules and greater family involvement, leading to improved patient satisfaction and health outcomes.”

He also pointed out that home healthcare is often more affordable than long-term hospital stays, easing financial pressures on both the healthcare system and patients.

However, AbuYaghi, like his peers, stressed that there are conditions that necessitate hospital care.

“Conditions requiring immediate medical attention, such as heart attacks or severe injuries, are beyond the capabilities of home healthcare,” he said. “Some procedures and treatments necessitate a hospital setting equipped with the necessary technology and specialized staff. Furthermore, critically ill patients often require a level of care and monitoring that only a hospital can provide, as highlighted in intensive care research.”

There are also multiple advantages of traditional hospitals over home healthcare, he stressed. “Hospitals are equipped with cutting-edge medical technology and staffed by specialists, a crucial factor in handling complex medical issues. Also, hospitals provide immediate responses to emergencies and have comprehensive diagnostic tools essential for acute medical conditions.”

For patients prone to infections or requiring isolation, hospitals also offer a controlled environment, a crucial aspect emphasized in infectious disease research, he said

Hospital vs home healthcare

He added: “The choice between home healthcare and hospital care depends on the specific needs and conditions of the patient. While home healthcare offers numerous benefits in terms of comfort, personalization, and cost-effectiveness for chronic diseases, elderly care, and postoperative recovery, hospitals remain essential for emergency situations, intensive care, and access to specialized treatments.

“Understanding these distinctions is critical for patients and healthcare providers to make informed decisions about the most appropriate and effective form of care.”

General practitioner at GMC Clinics Dubai Dr. Walid Azkoul emphasized the importance of patient-centered care. “You know that for some individuals, the traditional clinic or hospital setting may not be the most conducive to healing and recovery. That’s where home healthcare shines,” he said.

Home healthcare also allows for more personalized attention and interaction between patients and healthcare professionals. “This can lead to a better understanding of individual needs and preferences, resulting in more effective care plans. Also, regular home visits enable healthcare professionals to closely monitor patients’ conditions, identify potential issues early on, and adjust treatment plans accordingly.”

Home healthcare also empowers patients to maintain their independence and remain actively engaged in their daily routines, he said.

Dr. Sarla Kumari of Canadian Specialist Hospital Dubai agreed that home healthcare is a rapidly growing phenomenon in UAE. “It provides a range of services that cater to the unique needs of patients, promoting independence and ensuring a high level of comfort.”

The insurance factor

One hiccup in home healthcare, said Latif, is the issue of insurance.

While universal health coverage across the emirate, covered by sponsors and employers, covers workers for in-hospital visits, home healthcare, as a rule, is not covered and about “95 percent of people pay in cash.”

But Latif believes this is changing, citing recent meetings he has held with insurance companies across the emirate. “Now they are thinking of covering more services at home than hospitals.” He further points out that there will be a cost-saving incentive for insurers to keep people out of hospitals and in their homes.

Firstly, he says, many people tend to “shop around” for doctors and specialists for treatment, racking up costs for insurance companies who foot the bill for multiple appointments. Also, with patients with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, or patients with post-treatment care, keeping them out of long-stay hospital beds also reduces costs. “Hospital bills are very high,” he said. “You keep a patient in hospital for one month, and you treat the same patient at home for one month – the price is very different, and yet the recovery is good.”

Some still prefer in-hospital care

The obvious benefits of homecare notwithstanding, for some Dubai residents, convenience and ease of access cannot always replace a visit to the doctor.

Media professional from the Philippines Zeena Zalamea last used tele-consultation medical services in 2021, when COVID-19 was still a major concern, though past its peak.

Zalamea’s insurance covered the service in the same manner as an in-person visit – with a 20 percent copay. However, she no longer opts for this service.

“I like the whole face-to-face experience,” she told Al Arabiya English, when asked why a visit to the doctor was preferred over a phone consultation.

“… I visit a doctor just to get reassurance. I go to specific doctors that I like. This wasn’t the same when I did teleconsultations. I just felt that it was very impersonal,” she said.

Acknowledging that virtual consultation saves time, Zalamea said she was open to the idea provided it was discounted and with a doctor who had treated her in person previously.

Another expat, British national Stephen King, a published academic in digital media at a university in Dubai, said the procedures in place to access a doctor virtually can be limiting.

King used a medical teleconsultation service once when his wife needed urgent care and options in his proximity were unavailable. The experience was subpar.

Prior to the virtual consultation, King was required to fill out basic information about the pain and make a self-assessment of the situation.

“I don't trust myself to make an appropriate diagnosis. In my experience, telemedicine over the phone is only one aspect. It’s the online self-diagnosis first, which is frustrating,” King said, speaking to Al Arabiya English.

I don't trust myself, that's why I go to a doctor,” he said, adding that the option to consult over the phone is “nice to have, not must have and certainly not an only source of healthcare or primary source.”

The academic is open to using the virtual option in the case of a follow-up after an in-person visit.

“If I need to see a doctor, I am anxious and want all the mod cons of a full medical center,” he said.

In the UK, where access to public healthcare is widely known to be a lengthy affair, King resorts to private care when in need.

“The telemedicine stuff seems not very good,” he said, having tried it twice before resorting to private care. “It’s not something I would choose. If it was the only option that they have in the UK, I’d probably go private because I actually want someone who knows what they’re doing to diagnose me rather than me taking a few questions,” he added.

Another expat from India, who is new to Dubai and works in communications, said the convenience factor trumps all other aspects of receiving healthcare at home. Anu Simon, whose name has been changed on request, told Al Arabiya English that she had used Mediclinic’s teleconsultation services numerous times in the last year.

Simon does not drive and finds it more convenient to opt for a tele consultation – “only after at least one in-person visit,” she said.

Home healthcare ‘going nowhere’

Despite the issue of insurance, Latif said home healthcare is going nowhere but up.

He pointed out there were some 55 home healthcare services operating in Dubai pre-COVID. Fast forward to the pandemic in 2020, and that number jumped to 300.

While about 100 of those – which offered at-home PCR testing – have since ceased operating, there are still some 200 home healthcare companies in Dubai alone.

“People have changed after COVID,” he said. “People want things at home – and that trend will not change.”

Additional reporting by Ayush Narayanan

