UAE establishes Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council

The President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a law to establish an Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council (AIATC) in a move to foster the technological advancement, the official Emirati News Agency (WAM) reported on Monday.



The council’s focus will be to develop and implement policies and strategies related to research, infrastructure, and investments in the realm of artificial intelligence and advanced technology within Abu Dhabi, WAM added.



According to WAM, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed has been appointed Chairman of the AIATC, with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed as Vice Chairman.



WAM says the council “complements Abu Dhabi’s strategy to position the emirate as a world-leading hub for investments, partnerships, and talent in the sector.”



