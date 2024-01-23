UKMTO reports uncrewed aerial system activity in vicinity of Yemen’s Mokha
Read Mode
100% Font Size
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Tuesday that it received a report of uncrewed aerial system activity in the vicinity of 46 nautical miles south of Yemen’s Mokha.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Authorities are investigating, UKMTO added.
Read more:
US, British forces carry out new strikes targeting Houthi sites in Yemen
Advertisement
Advertisement