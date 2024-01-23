Theme
Members of the Yemeni Coast Guard affiliated with the Houthi group patrol the sea as demonstrators march through the Red Sea port city of Hodeida in solidarity with the people of Gaza on January 4, 2024, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant Hamas group in Gaza. (AFP)
Members of the Yemeni Coast Guard affiliated with the Houthi group patrol the Red Sea on January 4, 2024, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant Hamas group in Gaza. (AFP)

UKMTO reports uncrewed aerial system activity in vicinity of Yemen’s Mokha

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Tuesday that it received a report of uncrewed aerial system activity in the vicinity of 46 nautical miles south of Yemen’s Mokha.

Authorities are investigating, UKMTO added.

