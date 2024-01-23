Yemen’s Houthis warn US,UK military strikes won’t go ‘unpunished’

Military strikes by the United States and Britain will not go “unpunished”, Yemen’s Houthis warned on Tuesday, detailing 18 raids on their territory overnight.



“These attacks will not go unanswered and unpunished,” military spokesman Yahya Saree posted on X, formerly Twitter, listing raids in Sanaa, Hodeida, Taez and Al-Bayda provinces.



US and British forces carried out a fresh round of strikes on Monday in Yemen, targeting a Houthi underground storage site as well as missile and surveillance capabilities used by the Iran-aligned group against Red Sea shipping, the Pentagon said.



The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have said their attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians as Israel strikes Gaza.



The Houthi attacks have disrupted global shipping and stoked fears of global inflation. They have also deepened concern that fallout from the Israel-Hamas war could destabilize the Middle East.



In the latest response, US and British forces carried out strikes at eight different locations in Yemen, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands, according to a joint statement signed by the six countries.



A senior US military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said roughly 25 to 30 munitions were fired, some of them from warplanes launched from a US aircraft carrier.



So far, eight rounds of strikes over the past month have failed to stop Houthi attacks against shipping.



