Dubai Police arrest key suspect in $43 million tax fraud as part of global operation
Dubai has arrested a key suspect in over $43 million tax fraud as part of a coordinated global operation, according to a statement shared by Dubai’s Media Office.
Dubai Police arrested the Italian national in the UAE after having traveled from Japan, the statement said.
“The suspect is a key figure in an organized crime syndicate involved in an extensive tax fraud scheme,” the statement said. “The fraud was conducted through companies based in Spain, Romania, and Estonia, but operated from Italy.”
The arrest of the key suspect reflected on the crucial role played by Dubai Police in a coordinated global operation dubbed ‘Operation Pitstop.’
The operation involved law enforcement agencies from 15 countries, and it led to “the apprehension of several internationally wanted individuals,” the statement noted.
The companies in question allegedly engaged in fraudulent activities through e-commerce platforms, “systematically submitting false value-added tax (VAT) declarations of sales amounting to over ($43.5 million) €40 million.”
Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri said that Dubai Police is committed to working, sharing knowledge and intelligence with law enforcement agencies to address cross-border crimes.
Al Marri said that “Dubai Police continues to improve its efficiency by integrating advanced global practices in crime prevention, which is vital to ensuring the safety and security of the community and reinforcing the city’s status as the world’s best destination for living, working, and visiting.”
