Kuwait foils ‘terrorist’ plot targeting Shia places of worship

Kuwait’s interior ministry said security forces foiled a plan by a ‘terrorist’ cell that intended to target places of worship belonging to the Shia sect, Kuwaiti state news agency (KUNA) reported on Thursday.

Security personnel were able to follow up on the cell, monitor its movements and arrest three members belonging to a terrorist organization, following surveillance and security tips, KUNA said. It said without specifying that the arrested were of an Arab nationality.

In 2015, Kuwait, home to several US military bases, suffered its deadliest militant attack in decades when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a packed Shia mosque, killing 27 people. ISIS claimed responsibility.

With Reuters

