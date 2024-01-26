UKMTO says explosions heard and missiles sighted off Yemen

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Friday a vessel positioned approximately 60 nautical miles (nm) from Yemen’s city of Hodeida reported an explosion heard and missiles sighted a few miles from its position.



UKMTO added a further explosion at sea was sighted approximately 0.5 nautical miles from the reporting vessel.



The crew and the vessel are safe, UKMTO said.



