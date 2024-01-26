Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A general view shows the port of Yemen’s southern city of Aden. (File photo: AFP)
A general view shows the port of Yemen’s southern city of Aden. (File photo: AFP)

UKMTO says explosions heard and missiles sighted off Yemen

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Friday a vessel positioned approximately 60 nautical miles (nm) from Yemen’s city of Hodeida reported an explosion heard and missiles sighted a few miles from its position.

UKMTO added a further explosion at sea was sighted approximately 0.5 nautical miles from the reporting vessel.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The crew and the vessel are safe, UKMTO said.

Read more:

China urges Iran to rein in Houthi attacks in Red Sea: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size