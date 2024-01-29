From Dh100 to Dh10,000 – all you need to know about parking offences, fines in Dubai
Dubai, one of the busiest emirates in the UAE, has strict parking rules, violations of which can deeply hurt your pockets.
The Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has enforced strict parking rules with fines ranging from Dh100 to Dh10,000.
Below is a list of parking offences and penalties you need to be aware of to prevent incurring heavy fines.
Note: The list may not contain all types of fines and is subject to change as per the direction of the RTA.
Parking violations and fines in Dubai
- Exceeding parking time – Dh100
- Exceeding maximum parking hours – Dh100
- Non-payment of parking fees, or ticket is not visible – Dh150
- Obstruction/Misuse of parking facility – Dh200
- Vehicle crossing the sidewalk or stand on it – Dh200
- Use forbidden parking – Dh200
- Parking a vehicle without plate number– Dh1000
- Unauthorized usage of people of determination parking, or using expire permit, or permit is not visible clearly – Dh1000
- Parking a vehicle in reserving parking, or not showing a permit – Dh1000
- Car demonstration on sale or rent on a restricted area – Dh1000
- Implement parking umbrella without a permit – Dh1000
- Harmed or damaged parking ticket machines or zone plates – Dh1000
- Removing parking, ticket machines or zone plates without permit – Dh10,000
Additionally, the UAE federal traffic law outlines several parking violations that impose black points on a driver’s license along with hefty fines. If a driver accumulates more than 24 black points, their license will be revoked – license suspension can range from three to six months.
UAE federal parking violations
- Parking in front of fire hydrant places – Dh1000, six black points
- Parking in the spaces allocated for people with special needs – Dh1000, six black points
- Park behind vehicles and blocking their movement – Dh500
- Parking without securing the vehicle – Dh500
- Improper parking – Dh500
- Parking vehicles on the pavement – Dh400
