From Dh100 to Dh10,000 – all you need to know about parking offences, fines in Dubai

Dubai, one of the busiest emirates in the UAE, has strict parking rules, violations of which can deeply hurt your pockets.

The Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has enforced strict parking rules with fines ranging from Dh100 to Dh10,000.

Below is a list of parking offences and penalties you need to be aware of to prevent incurring heavy fines.

Note: The list may not contain all types of fines and is subject to change as per the direction of the RTA.

Parking violations and fines in Dubai

Exceeding parking time – Dh100

Exceeding maximum parking hours – Dh100

Non-payment of parking fees, or ticket is not visible – Dh150

Obstruction/Misuse of parking facility – Dh200

Vehicle crossing the sidewalk or stand on it – Dh200

Use forbidden parking – Dh200

Parking a vehicle without plate number– Dh1000

Unauthorized usage of people of determination parking, or using expire permit, or permit is not visible clearly – Dh1000

Parking a vehicle in reserving parking, or not showing a permit – Dh1000

Car demonstration on sale or rent on a restricted area – Dh1000

Implement parking umbrella without a permit – Dh1000

Harmed or damaged parking ticket machines or zone plates – Dh1000

Removing parking, ticket machines or zone plates without permit – Dh10,000

Additionally, the UAE federal traffic law outlines several parking violations that impose black points on a driver’s license along with hefty fines. If a driver accumulates more than 24 black points, their license will be revoked – license suspension can range from three to six months.

UAE federal parking violations

Parking in front of fire hydrant places – Dh1000, six black points

Parking in the spaces allocated for people with special needs – Dh1000, six black points

Park behind vehicles and blocking their movement – Dh500

Parking without securing the vehicle – Dh500

Improper parking – Dh500

Parking vehicles on the pavement – Dh400

