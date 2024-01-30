Six ways to acquire UAE Golden Visa not tied to a job: All you need to know

The five-to-10-year Golden Visa is a long-term UAE residency permit that allows foreign nationals to live, work, or study in the country.

This visa category provides a host of benefits, such as sponsoring family members, including spouses and children, regardless of their age, sponsoring an unlimited number of domestic helps, the flexibility to stay outside the UAE for more than the usually-stipulated six-month period, and much more.



In Dubai alone, there was a 52 percent increase in issuance of Golden Visas in the first half of 2023, according to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai. As of November 2022, the emirate had issued more than 152,000 Golden Visas to eligible property buyers, investors, professionals, and others.

Golden Visa categories independent of employment status

Professionals working in healthcare, media, IT, and other industries with a monthly salary of Dh30,000 or above are eligible for a Golden Visa.



However, there are certain categories where a job is not required to apply for a 10-year visa.

Real estate investors

If you own a property or a group of properties in the UAE with an estimated value of Dh2 million or more, you are eligible for a Golden Visa for five years, which can be renewed without the requirement of a sponsor.



A provisional letter from the land department of the respective emirate, stating that you own one or more properties worth Dh2 million or more is required, along with proof of purchase with a loan from a specific local bank approved by the local body are required to prove your eligibility for the visa category.

Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs are eligible for a Golden Visa for a period of five years if they own an economic project of a “technical or futuristic nature based on risk and innovation,” according to the UAE government’s official website.



Visa eligibility requires an approval letter from an auditor in the UAE, stating that the project’s value is Dh500,000 or more, along with a letter from the authorities stating that the project is of a technical or futuristic nature.

Outstanding specialized talents

If you have an outstanding specialized talent, you may get a Golden Visa for 10 years. Doctors and scientists, inventors, creative individuals in the field of culture and art, executive directors, athletes, and specialists in engineering and science are included in this category.



Relevant documents furnishing the individual’s capacity and talent are required in order to qualify for a Golden Visa in this category.

Outstanding students

High school students and national-level toppers with a minimum grade of 95 percent are eligible for a Golden Visa for five years, which can be extended if the student is enrolled with one of the accredited colleges in the country that requires a study period of more than five years.



A student must acquire a recommendation letter from the Ministry of Education to apply for a Golden Visa.



All outstanding university students are eligible for a Golden Visa for 10 years. To qualify for the visa, the student’s university must be rated either class A or B by the UAE Ministry of Education, and a recommendation letter from the university or an accredited graduation certificate with a combined GPA of 3.5 or more is required.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Outstanding students from foreign universities may also be granted a Golden Visa for 10 years, given that it has not been more than two years since the student graduated, the institution is rated among the top 100 global universities by the UAE Ministry of Education, and the student’s GPA is 3.5 or above.

Pioneers of humanitarian work

Humanitarian workers are eligible for a Golden Visa for 10 years if they have worked for international and regional organizations for a minimum of five years or have worked for civil associations and institutions of public interest for a minimum period of five years.

Frontline heroes

Individuals who have displayed extraordinary effort in battling a crisis like that of the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for a Golden Visa with a recommendation from a recognized authority.



Frontline heroes include nurses, medical assistants, lab technicians, pharmacologists, and other cadres approved by the Frontline Heroes Office.

Read more:

From Dh100 to Dh10,000 – all you need to know about parking offences, fines in Dubai

Abu Dhabi ranked world’s safest city in 2024, Dubai on number four: Survey

Experts cautious about Dubai’s property boom holding, some dips expected