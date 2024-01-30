Saudi Arabia condemns ‘terrorist attack’ that killed US soldiers in Jordan

Saudi Arabia on Monday denounced the drone attack that killed three American soldiers and wounded dozens more over the weekend.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry condemned “in the strongest possible terms the terrorist attack” against a US base inside Jordan, near the Syrian border.

“The Ministry renews the Kingdom’s steadfast support for intensified international efforts to eliminate terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations and dry up its sources of financing,” read a statement from the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

Developing