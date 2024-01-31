Get ready for Ramdan with these five pre-fasting tips

Ramadan 2024 is less than two months away as it’s expected to start on or around March 11, with fasting hours varying across different countries.



The range for this year is expected to be between 12 hours and over 17 hours.



Here are five pre-Ramadan tips to help you prepare for fasting, as detailed by the UAE’s Mediclinic.

1. Voluntary fasting days



Before Ramadan commences, prepare your body by taking up some voluntary fasting days which can help the body make an easy transition into the upcoming fasting routine.

2. Earlier breakfast



Before Muslims begin their fast, they enjoy a pre-dawn meal known as Suhoor and break the fast at sunset with an Iftar. Before Ramadan begins, try having your breakfast earlier than your usual routine as this can help you when the holy month kicks off.

3. Stick to three meals



In the days leading up to Ramadan try to limit your meals to three per day and avoid snacking in between, as doing so will make fasting easier since only one meal would be dropped during the holy month.

4. Cut down on caffeine intake



Try to gradually cut down on your caffeine intake. This will make it easier to train your body to function without caffeine during fasting hours.

5. Decrease number of cigarettes



Reduce the amount of cigarettes you smoke per day as this will not only help you prepare for Ramadan but it may also be a step toward quitting the habit altogether.



