UAE ambassador to Syria takes post in Damascus after nearly 13 years of cut ties

The first United Arab Emirates ambassador to Damascus in nearly 13 years took up his post on Tuesday as Syria has been reintegrating into mainstream regional acceptance.

Syrian state media said the country’s Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad received Ambassador Hassan Ahmad al-Shihi’s credentials.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The UAE embassy was reopened in Syria in late 2018 and a charge d’affaires has been in charge of the diplomatic mission since then. Al-Shihi arrived in Damascus on Monday, reported the pro-government daily Al-Watan.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visited the Gulf country in March 2022, the first Arab country to receive him since Syria’s civil war erupted nearly 13 years ago. Following the February 6, 2023 earthquake that killed more than 50,000 in Turkey and about 8,000 in Syria, the UAE sent dozens of planes loaded with aid to Syria.

In May, the 22-member Arab League agreed to reinstate Syria, ending a 12-year suspension and taking another step toward bringing Assad, a long-time regional pariah, back into the fold. Assad, who visited the UAE twice since 2022, took part in the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia in May.

Al-Shihi’s arrival came as Syria is in the grips of a severe economic crisis, part of it as a result of the conflict that has killed half a million people, displaced millions of others and left large parts of the country destroyed.

The reconciliation between Damascus and oil-rich Arab countries is not likely to lead to a flow of money into the war-torn country because of Western sanctions, which, along with the war and widespread corruption have led to Syria’s severe economic crisis.

The US dollar now is worth 16,000 Syrian pounds. At the start of the conflict in March 2011, the dollar was trading at 47 pounds.

The United Nations estimates that 90 percent of Syrians in government-held areas live in poverty. More than half the population — some 12 million people — struggle to put food on the table, the UN estimates. Things could get worse now that the World Food Program said it will end in January its main assistance program across Syria.

The UAE recalled its ambassador from Syria in 2011. The Syrian Embassy in the UAE remained open.

Last month, Syria’s deputy foreign minister, Ayman Soussan, was named as the country’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

With The Associated Press

Read more:

American forces face rocket attack in Syria hours after deadly drone strike

Israeli strikes in Syria kill seven, including pro-Iran fighters, says war monitor

Eight ISIS fighters killed in violent clashes in Southern Syria Daraa province