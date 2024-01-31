Theme
This photo released by the US Navy shows the guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) arriving on June 11, 2013 for a visit at the port of Souda Bay in Greece. (AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Yemen’s Houthis say fired missiles at US warship

Yemen’s Houthi militia fired “several” missiles at a US warship in the Red Sea, they said on Wednesday, hours after the US military reported shooting down a missile.

“The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of God Almighty, fired several... naval missiles at the American destroyer USS Gravely in the Red Sea,” the Houthi statement said.

Earlier, US Central Command said the USS Gravely shot down a Houthi missile at about 11:30 pm (2030 GMT) on Tuesday -- the latest in a series of such incidents in the Red Sea.

“Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired one anti-ship cruise missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Red Sea,” a Centcom statement said.

“The missile was shot down by USS Gravely. There were no injuries or damage reported.”

The Houthis, part of the anti-Western, anti-Israel “axis of resistance” of Iranian loyalist groups, have been harassing Red Sea shipping for months, triggering US and UK reprisal attacks.

With AFP

