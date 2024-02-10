Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A comprehensive survey quizzing employees across the United Arab Emirates has found four in five residents believe they can fulfill the requirements of their job by working remotely. (File photo: Unsplash)
A comprehensive survey quizzing employees across the United Arab Emirates has found four in five residents believe they can fulfill the requirements of their job by working remotely. (File photo: Unsplash)

Mandatory work from home for Dubai government employees on Monday

Abeer Khan, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

All employees working for government entities in Dubai will have a mandatory remote working day on Monday, Feb. 12 due to expected inclement weather conditions, Dubai Media Office announced Saturday in a post on X.

Advertisement

According to the directive, the provision to work from home will apply to all Dubai government employees, except the roles that require “on-site presence at the workplace.”

The National Center of Meteorology earlier said the weather on Sunday and Monday will be “unstable.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to the NCM forecast, the weather on Sunday will be partly cloudy to cloudy, “accompanied by some convective clouds, associated with rainfall of different intensities with lightning and thunder over scattered areas.”

The unstable weather is expected to continue on Monday, with a further decrease in temperatures across the UAE, going as low as 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country inlcuding Ajman, Fujairah, Dubai and Umm Al Quwain.

The weather advisory also said that the sea will range from moderate to rough with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea on both days.

Read more:

Emirates Airlines announces global partnership with NBA

UAE real estate market surges amid global uncertainties: Report

UAE laws on fostering and sponsoring children – All you need to know

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size