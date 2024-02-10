Mandatory work from home for Dubai government employees on Monday

All employees working for government entities in Dubai will have a mandatory remote working day on Monday, Feb. 12 due to expected inclement weather conditions, Dubai Media Office announced Saturday in a post on X.

Under @HamdanMohammed's directives, Monday, 12 February, 2024 will be a remote working day for employees of all Dubai government entities, due to weather conditions. This applies to all government employees in #Dubai, except for roles that need on-site presence at the workplace. pic.twitter.com/AyOQ6ITNIb — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 10, 2024

According to the directive, the provision to work from home will apply to all Dubai government employees, except the roles that require “on-site presence at the workplace.”

The National Center of Meteorology earlier said the weather on Sunday and Monday will be “unstable.”

According to the NCM forecast, the weather on Sunday will be partly cloudy to cloudy, “accompanied by some convective clouds, associated with rainfall of different intensities with lightning and thunder over scattered areas.”

The unstable weather is expected to continue on Monday, with a further decrease in temperatures across the UAE, going as low as 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country inlcuding Ajman, Fujairah, Dubai and Umm Al Quwain.

The weather advisory also said that the sea will range from moderate to rough with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea on both days.

