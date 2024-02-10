Three UAE military officials, one Bahraini officer killed in attack in Somalia

Three Emirati members of armed forces and one Bahraini officer were killed in a ‘terrorist attack’ in Somalia, UAE’s defense ministry said in a statement posted on X early on Sunday.

Two others were reportedly injured in the attack.

The statement added that the attack took place while army officials were “performing their work duties” during training with the Somali Armed Forces, under a bilateral agreement between UAE and Somalia.

UAE’s defense ministry extended its condolences to the families of the martyrs, and wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured in the attack.

The statement assured that UAE was coordinating with the Somali government in the investigation of the ‘terrorist attack.’

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in a statement on state media (SONNA) also offered his condolences to the UAE following the incident.

