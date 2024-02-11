Volunteering for Ramadan: UAE eligibility guidelines and penalties

With the holy month of Ramadan just around the corner, Muslims around the world closely engage in charity work and helping the needy as a form of worship.

In the UAE, volunteering activities peak during the weeks preceding Ramadan, with several initiatives taking place across the emirates. Citizens and expats alike have the opportunity to volunteer in various charity events.

There are, however, certain eligibility guidelines and duties that volunteers must follow to avoid any punishment or hefty fines.

Requirements to become a volunteer

One must be an Emirati citizen or UAE resident.

A volunteer must be at least 18 years old. An individual under 18 may be allowed to volunteer depending on policies of certain organizations and upon consent from their parents.

An individual must be registered and possess a license to carry out volunteer work.

A volunteer must display good character and conduct.

They must be medically fit to carry out the assigned volunteer work.

Punishments to watch out for

It is prohibited to regulate any volunteer work inside or outside the UAE without a license. A violation of this can lead to fines ranging from $2,722 (Dh10,000) up to $27,226 (Dh100,000).

A volunteer may be fined up to $8,167 (Dh30,000) if they disclose any confidential information or data acquired while performing the volunteering activities.

Raising funds for volunteering activities without the consent of the Ministry of Community Development may lead to fines of at least $13,613 (Dh50,000).

Volunteers must not carry out any activities for their financial benefits during this period and they should update their personal data frequently and notify the concerned authorities upon suspending their work.

