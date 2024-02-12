Dubai Police issue safety warning as heavy rain, thunder, lightning strikes UAE

Dubai Police issued a public safety warning early Monday as heavy rain, thunder and lightning were recorded across parts of the United Arab Emirates.

In an early morning public alert, Dubai Police said the emirate was “exposed to fluctuations in weather conditions” and advised members of the public to “stay away from beaches, avoid areas of valleys, torrent flows, and low places.”

It also warned motorists to take caution while driving vehicles, and to adhere to the instruction of authorities.

Loud thunders, flashes of lightning and heavy downpours rereported across parts of the country on Monday, a day after showers and scattered rainfall across the UAE on Sunday.

The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology issued a yellow and a more sereve orange weather alert across much of the country, including Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain and parts of Dubai.

It warned of rough seas and rainfalls of “different intensities” and strong winds across parts of the UAE.

Ahead of the predicted downpours, the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Sunday urged employers on to ensure the safety of employees by given them flexible working options.

“The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation calls on private sector companies across the UAE to apply flexible working patterns tomorrow, Monday, 12 February, given the expected weather,” the authority said.

Necessary measures need to be taken by companies to ensure outdoor work, if necessary to re-sume, complies with the occupational health and safety requirements.

“Companies also need to ensure the health and safety of workers commuting to and from outdoor work locations.”

Dubai’s school regulator, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) also urged educators to provide remote learning on Monday amid the wet weather.

In a post on social media platform X, it said: “With unpredictable weather predicted, we ask all Dubai private schools, nurseries, and universities to be flexible when considering the needs of parents, staff and students and provide the option of distance learning on Monday, Feb 12. Stay safe everyone.”

Early Monday, residents took to social media to share pictures of downpours.

rain here in the UAE is mega hard, I've seen worse but this one is like a cyclone even though it isn't — Colt CM901 (@yes121222) February 12, 2024

“Wildest rain in UAE,” one social media user posted on X. “Rain here in the UAE is mega hard,” said another. “This one is like a cyclone, even though it isn’t.”

