UAE calls for ‘flexible work’ for private sector, some govt. employees to remote work

The UAE called on private sector companies to extend “flexible working patterns,” and declared remote working for some government employees on February 13 as adverse weather conditions in the Gulf state persisted late on Monday.

Dubai government sector employees can work remotely on Tuesday, except for the roles that require presence on site.

Under @HamdanMohammed's directives, Tuesday, 13 February, 2024 will be a remote working day for employees of all Dubai government entities, due to weather conditions. This applies to all government employees in #Dubai, except for roles that need on-site presence at the workplace. pic.twitter.com/EYqeF4EHsk — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 12, 2024

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) requires private sector firms to take “necessary measures” for any outdoor work in compliance with the occupational health and safety requirements “during unstable weather conditions.”

“Companies also need to ensure the health and safety of workers commuting to and from outdoor work locations,” the ministry said in a statement shared on social media.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) calls on private sector companies across the UAE to apply flexible working patterns during unstable weather conditions.



“Necessary measures need to be taken by companies to ensure outdoor work, if necessary to resume,… — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) February 12, 2024

UAE residents experienced moderate to heavy rains, thunderstorms and hail in some parts as the usually sunny and hot country cooled off with some winter showers.

Many roads and walkways across the emirates were waterlogged, with numerous vehicles stuck in the flooding. Some social media posts showed damage to vehicles from the hailstorm, mostly in Al Ain.

Dubai police and the transportation authority RTA routinely issued warnings and traffic updates on Monday, cautioning residents to steer clear of beaches, valleys (wadi), torrent flows, and low-lying areas. It asked motorists to drive attentively.

عمل فرق الطوارىء على معالجة تأثير الأمطار في #دبي، وتبذل الجهود لضمان الحركة المرورية السلسة على الطرق. نشكر تفهمكم. #راحتكم_تهمنا pic.twitter.com/ueUTQiyELx — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 12, 2024

Speed limits were reduced on certain highways as visibility dropped in certain areas.

In an extension from Monday, the city’s education authority Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) asked all institutions including schools, universities and nurseries to offer flexible learning solutions. Schools in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra will also see remote learning on Tuesday.

The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued weather alert across all seven emirates, expected to last until midday on Tuesday.

Read more:

Dubai Police issues safety warning as heavy rain, thunder, lightning strike UAE

Mandatory work from home for Dubai government employees on Monday

Indian PM Modi to arrive in Abu Dhabi for opening of first stone-built Hindu temple

AI in focus at WGS in Dubai, industry leaders call for adoption, ethical framework

UAE works for long-term solution in Gaza as Israeli attacks intensify